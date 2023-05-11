Miss Wausau in need of donations for homeless shelter drive

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A local Miss Wisconsin contestant is taking time away from the stage in an effort to help people without a home to call their own.
Alicia Hoffmann will be representing Wausau in the upcoming Miss Wisconsin pageant, but says she felt moved to try and use her platform to help out local organizations. She says without them, our cities would not be the same.
Her first idea was to start a donation drive, which will be taken to the 'Taylor House', a non-profit homeless shelter in Medford.
She is looking for a wide range of items, from cleaning supplies to bedding or food, and everything in between. She believes your items will mean a lot to the people living there.
"Some are domestic abuse survivors. Some are just people who need a helping hand. Any little bit helps. They are still people like us that need help sometimes. I'm sure that if I was in that situation I would appreciate it just as much."
Donations are needed by end of week, as they will be dropped off this weekend.
Alicia says the best way to get ahold of her is through Facebook, or call us for her cellphone number. She is able to come pick up donation items from people's houses and businesses.