Miss Wisconsin looks to win Miss America competition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau native and Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke will be heading to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Miss America competition.
She's hoping to take the title for the state of Wisconsin and Wausau.
Grace was originally a violinist, however once she wanted to move on, she looked to Miss Wisconsin.
She is currently working as Miss Wisconsin for the next year, then plans to head to school to be a nuclear engineer.
But first, her eyes are set on the prize of Miss America.
"I get to represent the community that shaped me to who I am today, and I get to bring a little bit of Wausau out to Connecticut for the Miss America competition," said Stanke.
The competition will be held on December 15th, and will be live streamed. There is no confirmation yet on where it will be streamed.