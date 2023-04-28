Miss Wisconsin Rapids talks with students about financial literacy

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) -- Students in Wood County had a special visitor Friday.
Miss Wisconsin Rapids, also known as Maria Hartley, stopped by several elementary schools as part of a new initiative, talking to kids about financial literacy.
After reading the classic Berenstein Bears "And The Trouble With Money" book to classes, Hartley and the students talked about the book's message.
It's something she hopes leaves an impact on kids.
"Just knowing how to understand money and what it is," Hartley said. "What it does for people, especially for little kids. You want to get them understanding the concept of how much money affects your life. A lot of parents do the things and their kids get to see, but they don't really understand it."
Hartley also handed out piggy banks as part of her initiative.
She hopes the grade schoolers can collect spare change for FOCUS (Feeding Our Communities with United Services).
The collection will go through May, after which the students can keep the piggy banks.