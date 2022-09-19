MISSING: 84-year-old Lac du Flambeau man not seen since Sunday night

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police are asking for your help locating a missing 84-year-old Vilas County man.
Harvey La Belle, 84, was last seen wearing a black and dark green flannel shirt and blue jeans. La Belle is 5'10 and 165 pounds with brown eyes and white hair.
Harvey is diagnosed with dementia. He resides by himself in Lac du Flambeau and was last seen on Sunday between 6 to 7 p.m. Family went to check on him Monday morning at approximately 11 a.m. and he was gone.
Family checked known locations that Harvey frequents, with no success finding him. Harvey does like to walk around the town of Lac du Flambeau.
If you have information, please call the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441 or 911 if the subject is within sight.
The picture is the only photo of La Belle at this time.