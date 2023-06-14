MISSING: Lincoln County man missing, possibly endangered

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing and possibly endangered man.
According to a FB post by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they are seeking assistance in the whereabouts of Jason Meyer.
Meyer was last seen in the area of Burma Road and Lincoln County E. As stated earlier, Meyer is currently considered missing and possibly endangered.
If you have any information, call 715-536-6272. Lincoln County is currently conducting a search but doesn't need assistance with that at this time.