...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT LAKE MICHIGAN
SHORELINE WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Brown, Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie,
Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MISSING: Lincoln County man missing, possibly endangered

  Updated
  • 0
Meyer

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing and possibly endangered man. 

According to a FB post by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they are seeking assistance in the whereabouts of Jason Meyer.

Meyer was last seen in the area of Burma Road and Lincoln County E. As stated earlier, Meyer is currently considered missing and possibly endangered. 

If you have any information, call 715-536-6272. Lincoln County is currently conducting a search but doesn't need assistance with that at this time. 

