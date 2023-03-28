Missing teen rescued with help of drone

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A drone helped bring an area teen home safe Monday.
Officials say it started when the fourteen-year-old boy, who lived near Babcock, went for a walk with his dog.
"The juvenile had been missing for about an hour, family had already been searching for him," said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
Pittsville Fire Company was called in to use their drone, and after nearly two hours he was found near the Pittsville School Forest.
"Very remote area back there," said Pittsville Fire Chief Jerry Minor. "When they made contact with him the drone found him, and then our search crews were within about 400 yards of him at the time."
The teen was wet and cold but uninjured. Drone video captures him on an inlet, nearly surrounded by water.
"The second part of the problem was getting to him," said Minor. "We put personnel from the sheriff's rescue in ice suits and sent them out through the water...and then put him in an ice suit to bring him back."
He was rescued just before 9 p.m.
"We started with daylight out and we ended very dark and cold," Minor said.
Sheriff Becker says having the drone made a world of difference in the outcome of the search.
"It's huge, it gives you the opportunity to search where you can't on foot. You can have somebody operate the drone and you can cover so much ground," he said. "The equipment's not cheap, but if it saves one life, it's always going to be worth it."