Missing Wautoma man found dead in Waushara County lake

TOWN OF DAKOTA, Wis. (WAOW) — A missing Wautoma man was found dead in Meilke Lake on Sunday morning after he went missing following a car crash about a week earlier.
According to a release from Waushara County Sheriff's Office, they received information there was a suspicious object in Meilke Lake in town of Dakota on Sunday at about 10:15 a.m.
When deputies arrived on scene, it was confirmed to be Patrick Morehead of Wautoma.
The release also said:
Morehead was believed to be operating a vehicle eastbound on Cottonville Lane, east of Wisconsin State Highway 22 when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree. Efforts to find him were unsuccessful.