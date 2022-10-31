Mississippi River Drought Impacts Farmers

Drought conditions are causing troubled waters on the mighty Mississippi, and farmers that rely on the river to transport their crops are feeling the pressure. The drought has reduced the flow of goods by 45%, and the impact could be felt up and down the delta.
The Mississippi River moves more than half of all grain exports in the country, and that's impacting farmer's from Louisiana, all the way up to the Badger State. With grain harvesting season getting underway, it may cause problems for area farmers with getting their harvests to other states.
Matt Lippert, a dairy and livestock educator at UW Madison said, "We move a lot of our crop down the Mississippi to reach the gulf for export, and the Mississippi barge is so low that they can't fill the barges as full as normal, so that's depressing our local price because we've just lost a big outlet."
Lippert mentioned railroad and semi trucks as other options for transportation, however he did say he hopes it doesn't come to that, saying that an impending railroad strike could literally derail those plans.