Mobile food pantry helps over 500 families in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - As the cost of groceries continues to increase, the Wisconsin Rapids community is working to fight hunger.
More than 500 families were able to efficiently drive-thru the mobile pantry, picking up groceries and stocking their shelves completely free of charge.
FOCUS, short for the Feeding Our Communities With United Service teamed up with Alliant Energy to distribute 500 boxes of food.
FOCUS directors said cars were already lining up at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, more than three hours before the doors opened.
Organizers say the turnout showed how much of a problem hunger is in Central Wisconsin.
Each family received all sorts of goods - from ham, potatoes, peanut butter, noodles, bread and more.
