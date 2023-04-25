Mobile vet clinic rolls into Central Wisconsin

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new mobile vet clinic rolled into town this week, aimed at filling the need for veterinary care in Central Wisconsin.
Veterinarian Dr. Sandra Pumper and veterinary assistant Garrett Frodle grew up in Milladore, both sharing a love of animals. Both knew they wanted to work in the vet profession, but wanted to bring care right to the patient's door.
"We wanted to go to peoples homes and be able to spend more time with clients and their families," said Dr. Pumper.
Rather than work out of their own cars though, they decided to buy and renovate a van, and Rolling Paws Pet Care was born.
"I really enjoy educating clients and being a resource for people so that it feels more comfortable," said Dr. Pumper.
The van is fully equipped to offer wellness and non-emergency care, lab testing and an in-house pharmacy. While they've only been open for a few weeks, they say the community support has been overwhelming, with their introductory post on Facebook receiving over 600 shares.
"There's just not enough of us especially with how many people got pets since covid, but we had no idea it was going to be this crazy," said Dr. Pumper.
Rolling Paws travels within 30 miles of the Wausau area, but could go farther for an additional fee. They say all the interest means they may be able to expand to more than one van in the future.
"With the positive outcome and everyone reaching out to us it's definitely going to be a strong possiblity much sooner than later," Frodl said.
While they've been flooded with interest, they are still taking new clients. You can fill out the contact form to inquire about an appointment for your pet.