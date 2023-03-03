Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots now available at Marathon Co. Public Library

WAUSAU (WAOW) – Two mobile Wi-Fi hotspots are now available at each of the nine Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) as part of a new Wi-Fi hotspot lending pilot.
The mobile hotspots provide an internet connection in locations where a cellular signal is already available. However, if no cell signal is available in the area, the devices will not work.
Each kit contains a single mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, a micro-USB cable, an AC charter with USB port, and some basic instructions and troubleshooting tips, according to a MCPL press release.
Each hotspot can be checked out for a period of two weeks, with the option to renew if no other patrons have the device on hold, the release said.
The press release also stated:
"These devices are not currently listed in the library’s online catalog and
must be requested in person or by calling your preferred MCPL location and placing a hold over the phone.
A fine of $1 will be charged for each day the device is overdue. To be eligible to check out one of these hotspots, patrons are required to be an MCPL cardholder and must be 18 years old or older. The patron also must not already have access to equipment or internet services sufficient to meet their educational needs. Patrons are also required to sign a user agreement upon checkout.
This pilot program will run through the end of 2023, at which point the program will be evaluated. For more information, call 715-261-7200 or visit www.mcpl.us/hotspots."