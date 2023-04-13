Mom speaking out on blastomycosis after it lands daughter in hospital

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Keaira Damron-Stine had a recent scare when her daughter was hospitalized with a fungal infection called blastomycosis.
Blastomycosis is a fungus that grows in moist soil and in wooded areas along waterways and swamps.
This infection takes place when the fungus is inhaled and sits in the lungs. It can spread to other parts of the body.
The fungal infection caused Damon-Stine's daughter to be hospitalized. Now, Damon-Stine wants to make sure other parents are made aware of the potential dangers of blastomycosis.
"As a mom, I was unaware that this was such a potential danger and risk factor in our area and I just want other parents to be aware," she said.
Common symptoms of blastomycosis is a dry cough, loss of appetite, and chest pain.