Montana detective in case of Wisconsin Rapids man speaks out

CARBON CO., Montana (WAOW) -- We're hearing from the detective on the case involving a missing Wisconsin Rapids man found in Montana.
The remains were initially found in 2004 by a family hiking about 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana.
Technology at the time only allowed them to determine that the remains belonged to a man between the ages of 15 and 32.
"There were several, countless leads of people all around the nation being like hey we have this case, then we would work with detectives from that agency and find this doesn't match with ours," said Det. Ben Mahoney of the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.
But recently, with the help from new technology at a Texas lab, they were able to build a complex DNA profile, upload it to geneology databases, and connect it to Rogers Lee Ellis of Wisconsin Rapids, who went missing in December of 1976.
"Having that information to give the family closure on where their relative is, is really huge," Mahoney said.
It's huge for Wood County authorities too, whose records of Ellis are limited to a notation about a possession of marijuana arrest.
Sheriff Shawn Becker says the technology gives them hope that other area cases can be solved soon.
"Reminds us of the remains that we recovered in July in the Wisconsin River, and we still haven't identified who that is," he said.
But the story isn't over yet.
Carbon County authorities say there was evidence of blunt force trauma, so they're investigating the case as a homicide.
"Ultimately our goal is to bring people to justice that are committing these crimes," Mahoney said.
If you have any information on Ellis or knew him in the 70s, you're asked to reach out to Detective Mahoney at 406-445-7284 or bmahoney@co.carbon.mt.us.