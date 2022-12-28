More High PFAS Levels Found in Water Wells

The city of Rhinelander received a notice from the DNR about high levels of PFAS near the city airport, another chapter in a three year saga for the city.
Since 2019, two wells on the west side of Rhinelander have been under scrutiny from the DNR, after high levels of the forever chemical known as PFAS were found. Now, the DNR is warning the city that it better get the issue fixed.
Jim Zellmer, the deputy division administrator of the DNR's Environmental Management Division, said, "We had determined that the responsible parties were not making adequate progress on the groundwater investigation."
Those responsible parties were Oneida County, the Rhinelander Airport, and the city itself. Rhinelander Mayor Kristopher Hanus said the city is working toward a solution.
Hanus said, "We're still doing testing with UW Madison - in order to figure out where the plume of PFAS is coming from and moving to - and from there it's also how do we treat it?"
The Mayor did say that the current issue won't affect drinking water in the city, but the DNR made it clear that they're always watching.