More than 1,000 flights canceled as winter storm hits US

...COMPLEX WINTER STORM SETTLING IN ACROSS THE AREA...

A complex winter storm continued to settle in across the region.
The initial band of snow with the storm, which produced 2 to 4
inches of accumulation over much of central and east central
Wisconsin overnight, had shifted into northern Wisconsin and
weakened considerably.

At 955 am, another band of snow was pushing into central and
east-central Wisconsin from the south. Periods of moderate to
heavy snow with this band will affect areas from Wautoma to
Oshkosh, to Chilton, to southern Manitowoc County through at least
lunchtime.

Occasional light snow and flurries will continue through the mid-
day hours across the rest of the area. Accumulations though the
mid-day hours will be light, but the combination of the occasional
light snow and some blowing and drifting of the snow that had
already fallen will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions.

Anyone traveling across the area should plan on encountering
hazardous travel conditions and allow extra time to reach their
destination. Areas from Wautoma to Oshkosh to southern Manitowoc
County will also have low visibility at times, and especially
hazardous conditions due to the periods of moderate to heavy
snow.

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An complex winter storm is expected to affect the area through
Thursday. A band of moderate to heavy snow will affect portions of
central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-morning to early
afternoon hours today, while lighter snows occur farther north. The
main snow band with the storm will overspread the area this
afternoon and evening. Snow will continue into Thursday before
diminishing.

Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel will develop.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing widespread
blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

More than 1,000 flights canceled as winter storm hits US

Three days of winter storm weather are expected across the US.

 CNN Weather

About a thousand flights were canceled in the United States on Wednesday morning as a winter storm hit the country.

As of about 8:40 a.m. ET Wednesday, a total of 1,004 flights in and out of the US had been canceled. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 230 flights so far. Delta Air Lines and SkyWest have both canceled about 200 flights, according to FlightAware.

Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport and Denver International Airport were the most heavily affected, according to early data from flight tracking site FlightAware. Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport were also experiencing disruption.

Southwest Airlines has issued winter weather waivers for about a dozen airports.

Delta Air Lines has issued waiver for Upper Midwest winter weather and Rockies and Mountain regions winter weather.

American Airlines and United have also issued winter weather waivers for travel this week.

The flight disruption comes after winter weather alerts were issued across 29 states, including California, Minnesota and Maine, with warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet as part of the three-day storm.

The Minneapolis area of Minnesota is at risk of picking up at least 15 inches of snow, with the National Weather Service in Minnesota's Twin Cities warning the powerful storm "will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday through Thursday."

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified Delta Air Lines.

