More than 2 million rockers recalled after baby dies

Washington, D.C. (WAOW) -- More than 2 million MamaRoo swings and RockaRoo rockers are being recalled due to concerns of entanglement and strangulation.
The recall comes after a 10-month-old infant died from asphyxiation and another 10-month-old suffered bruising on its neck.
When the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.
Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access. Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.
Contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or https://www.4moms.com and click on SAFETY & RECALL at the top of the page for more information. 4moms is contacting all known purchasers directly.