More than $255 million coming to Wisconsin through federal funding bill

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Congress passed a $1.7 trillion dollar bill this week that will fund the government for the next year.
In that legislation, more than $255 million will be coming back to Wisconsin for projects throughout the state.
According to Senator Tammy Baldwin's website, nearly 70 projects will split that money, including many in Central Wisconsin.
Most notably, $1.667 million will come to the city of Wausau to help with its fight against PFAS. Rib Mountain will receive the same amount to help with PFAS as well.
In a Facebook post Friday, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg thanked Sen. Baldwin for her work securing the funding for the city.
"This will help pay for a permanent PFAS remediation solution. Thank you so much for your tireless efforts, Senator," she said.
$6 million will go towards the expansion of the Marshfield Agricultural Research Station Dairy Facilities.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Tri-County Area will receive half a million dollars for construction of a new building in Ripon offering affordable childcare and skilled trades employment training.
The Brandon Public Library will get $473,000 to expand their current library space and make it handicap accessible.
Adams County Fire District will get $34,000 for a backup generator.
There are many more projects throughout the state that'll get funding.