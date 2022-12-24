 Skip to main content
...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING IN THE LAKE SUPERIOR SNOWBELT, WITH BLOWING
AND DRIFTING SNOW CONTINUING TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL ELSEWHERE...

.Intense low pressure over western Quebec will continue to generate
strong northwest winds across the area today into tonight. The winds
will continue to generate blowing and drifting snow and hazardous
travel conditions in open areas. Cold air flowing across Lake
Superior will result in heavy lake-effect snow showers in the Lake
Superior snowbelt.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Winds gusting to 35 mph producing blowing and drifting
snow, especially in open areas. Wind chills 15 below to 25 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially in open areas
where significantly reduced visibility will occur at times.
Pavement could become icy and very slippery in areas where the
wind blows a thin layer of snow back across the road after snow
plows clear deep snow from the road. The combination of wind and
cold could result in exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little
as 20 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills of 15 below to 25 below zero are
anticipated tonight through mid-morning Sunday. If later data
continue to support this forecast, a Wind Chill Advisory may be
issued later today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest
road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

More than $255 million coming to Wisconsin through federal funding bill

  • Updated
  • 0
ARPA funding.jpg

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Congress passed a $1.7 trillion dollar bill this week that will fund the government for the next year.

In that legislation, more than $255 million will be coming back to Wisconsin for projects throughout the state.

According to Senator Tammy Baldwin's website, nearly 70 projects will split that money, including many in Central Wisconsin.

Most notably, $1.667 million will come to the city of Wausau to help with its fight against PFAS. Rib Mountain will receive the same amount to help with PFAS as well.

In a Facebook post Friday, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg thanked Sen. Baldwin for her work securing the funding for the city.

"This will help pay for a permanent PFAS remediation solution. Thank you so much for your tireless efforts, Senator," she said.

$6 million will go towards the expansion of the Marshfield Agricultural Research Station Dairy Facilities.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Tri-County Area will receive half a million dollars for construction of a new building in Ripon offering affordable childcare and skilled trades employment training.

The Brandon Public Library will get $473,000 to expand their current library space and make it handicap accessible.

Adams County Fire District will get $34,000 for a backup generator.

There are many more projects throughout the state that'll get funding. To see what they are, click here.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to bhanson@waow.com 