More than $255 million coming to Wisconsin through federal funding bill

Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING IN THE LAKE SUPERIOR SNOWBELT, WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW CONTINUING TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL ELSEWHERE... .Intense low pressure over western Quebec will continue to generate strong northwest winds across the area today into tonight. The winds will continue to generate blowing and drifting snow and hazardous travel conditions in open areas. Cold air flowing across Lake Superior will result in heavy lake-effect snow showers in the Lake Superior snowbelt. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Winds gusting to 35 mph producing blowing and drifting snow, especially in open areas. Wind chills 15 below to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially in open areas where significantly reduced visibility will occur at times. Pavement could become icy and very slippery in areas where the wind blows a thin layer of snow back across the road after snow plows clear deep snow from the road. The combination of wind and cold could result in exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 20 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills of 15 below to 25 below zero are anticipated tonight through mid-morning Sunday. If later data continue to support this forecast, a Wind Chill Advisory may be issued later today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&