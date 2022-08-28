Morning anchor Neena Pacholke has passed away

(WAOW) -- Neena Pacholke, our beloved morning anchor passed away suddenly Saturday.
The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.
We ask you to please keep her family in your thoughts at this time as we all cope with the loss.
We will have much more on the life and legacy Neena had later in the week.
If you would like to send your condolences or share your favorite memories please head to our Facebook page.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out. You are not alone and there are many resources available you can find here.