Mosinee Elementary hosts Freedom Walk to remember 9/11

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Never forget. That was the sentiment echoed in the wake of 9/11.
But, how can you never forget if you were not even born yet?
At Mosinee Elementary School they are making it a priority for the next generation who were not around when 9/11 happened to be aware it happened.
The Freedom Walk is a tradition that started at Mosinee Elementary in the years following 2001.
The day not only honors those who passed on 9/11, but also veterans and first responders.
After all firefighters, EMTs, and police officers were the first on the scene 22 years ago and some local ones took part in the walk Monday.
With younger children, teachers can not give them all the details of 9/11, but they can do their part.
"We have big events that happened in our country and it can be scary and there's a lot of emotion that goes behind that, but what we do have control over and what I think is kind of significant and why we do these kind of events is it brings us back together as a community," said Stefanie Tryba, Mosinee Elementary Dean of Students.
9/11 is one of those events in American history - like Pearl Harbor or the JFK assassination - that people can tell you exactly where they were when it happened.
"The one thing I do remember is walking into the university center afterwards and you could hear a pin drop it was so silent," Tryba said. "I probably never watched more television in my life than I did at that time."
Although they might not have understood everything, the kids knew what they were doing was important and enjoyed the company of their friends, parents, and first responders.
"They sacrificed their life for us," said student Bianca Krause.
"We just want to thank them for saving our country," said student Kalvin Schmidt.
These kids learning the importance of 9/11 early means they can pass it on to their children when they get older.
As the old adage goes: History must be remembered or it's doomed to repeat itself.
Twenty-two years later in Mosinee, 9/11 was remembered.