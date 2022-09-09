Mosinee Elementary School honors 9/11 with annual Freedom Walk

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students at Mosinee Elementary School took to the streets for their annual Freedom Walk to remember the events of 9/11.
This year was the 20th anniversary of their walk, which started at the school and made its way to Mosinee High School and Veterans Park.
The school says it's a way for them to remember 9/11 and honor heroes, while getting involved in the community.
A few students shared what being a hero means to them.
"A hero means to me somebody who sacrificed their life for us," Jillian, a 2nd grader, said.
Alexis, another 2nd grader, said a hero means, "being helpful, kind, responsible."
They also shared who the heroes in their lives are.
"My grandpa because he's a firefighter, policeman, and people who are in the Marines and Army," Peyton, a 2nd grader, said.
"My mom and my dad, and then nurses and police officers," Madison, a 3rd grader, said.
Students spent the rest of the day learning about 9/11 and doing activities honoring heroes.