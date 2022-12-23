Mosinee man, former priest, faces new charges for child porn

MOSINEE, WI (WAOW) – A former priest who served jail time for molesting an underage boy is facing new charges.
Timothy Svea, 59, is charged with possession of child porn. The pictures were discovered by a computer repairman who notified police, WSAU reports.
In 2002, Svea served 18-months in jail for an unrelated case where he molested an underage boy. He’d pled guilty to sexual assault of a minor, false imprisonment and exposing himself.
Svea had served in various Catholic groups in Wausau and Cashton. Since being released, he’d been living in Mosinee. He is required to register as a sex offender and remains under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
WSAU also reports:
Svea was charged Thursday with felony possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a modifier as a previous sex offender.
Future court dates have not been announced.