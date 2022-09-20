Mosinee School District faces backlash over lack of transparency, staff turnover

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Educators and community members speaking out Tuesday night at Mosinee's school board meeting; this coming on the heels of a contentious August board meeting.
During the public forum, several people expressed their concerns about morale and staff retention.
"I have been told countless times how replaceable I am as an elementary school teacher...I'm a dime a dozen, anyone could come in and do what I do," said Mosinee 1st grade teacher, Allison McCarty. "I was told if you don't like it here, you can leave."
One woman spoke on behalf of two teacher resignations, claiming they left over job inconsistencies and a lack of respect.
"Mrs. Novitzke's challenges in the district stemmed from yearly schedule changes, switching courses and curriculum, packing up her classrooms at the end of each year, and not knowing where she would end up," said Iris Schira. "Mrs. Novizke said, 'I left to get out of a bad situation.'
Schira also pointed to the resignation of Britney Babik-Marquard, who she described as a veteran teacher of agriculture and 2020-2021 teacher of the year.
"Mrs. Babik-Marquard was denied educational leave by the school board in April of 2022,' said Schira. "She did not leave to stay home with her son, she did not take a promotion, there was not a salary increase."
Community members presented a survey they conducted themselves on the culture and climate to the board.
"I know there's been surveys done by the school, the results of those have not been made public to the community or staff as far as we can tell," said Mosinee parent, Brianna Baars. "The union approved the questions, this was personally done...and we got about 75 staff members to respond."
They say the dissatisfaction ratings on superintendent and school board communication speaks for itself.
"I could've easily left this district for a significant pay bump, but I have such deep love and loyalty to Mosinee...I've never brought myself to do it," said McCarty. "You have lost sight of employees who have stayed here, instead of continually bringing in new staff...you should focus your attention on retaining the qualified and loyal staff you do have."
While the district said their goal is to improve overall staff well-being, some fear their voices are falling on deaf ears.
"I don't know how this is not something we are addressing at all, something has to be done," said Baars. "There is so much discontent, and I am so confused how this isn't addressed on the agenda."
At the meeting, Superintendent David Munoz said he's received good feedback and is looking to making adjustments.
News 9 asked Munoz for his response on the community-conducted survey, he replied with, "I have no comment."
The district's legal counsel said four positions became vacant due to resignations after August 1 of 2022. It remains unclear if those have been filled.