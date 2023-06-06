Mosquitoes are worse this year than in summer's past

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) - If you're getting swarmed by mosquitoes seemingly no matter where you go, you're not alone.
For those who have been on a hike or at the park, you may have had to slap your neck or legs a few times.
That's because mosquitoes are worse this year than in summers past.
"Mosquitoes especially this trail on this side of the mountain are awful," said Dana Cherney, a hiker in Rib Mountain. "You always have to bring bug spray. If you don't have bug spray, don't go."
Cherney says she's been hiking the mountain for over four years, and knows they're bad around the area, but this year has felt different.
It has for the pest control business, too. They've been swarmed and swamped with people requesting their services, and they've noticed the buzz.
"It's just been bad, and people are trying to find any relief they can," said Joseph Gorshe, Owner of S.W.A.T Pest Control in Wausau. "The last couple years have been nowhere near anything like this for whatever reason it's been."
What can change between summers that makes these bugs worse than the last?
This April in Wisconsin had plenty of snow and rain which creates flood waters, runoffs, standing water and new wetlands leaving the potential for a massive breeding ground for mosquitoes.
"The wet spring, we had a lot of snow and a lot of rain in the spring and that set the stage for the wetlands to be full of water, and a mosquito life cycle depends on standing water," said Justin Loew, Stormtrack 9 Meteorologist.
So when can we expect the pesky insects to buzz off?
If the weather continues to be dry, it's possible for them to slow down.
"If this dry weather continues, then the mosquito population is going to go down quite a bit because they're not going to have successful hatches," Loew said.
For those that notice a lot of bugs around their house, a couple low-cost tips to move them away is to make sure the lawn is neatly cut, clearing out any leaves or cut grass that may hold water for hatches. If there are wet areas near the home, try to dry those up.
For those on a hike, cover up as much skin as possible and have bug spray handy.