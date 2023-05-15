Motorcycling Kwik Trip enthusiast stops in Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Whitney Meza stopped at numerous north and central Wisconsin Kwik Trips Monday.
News 9 met her at the Kent Street store.
The journey to all 503 Kwik Trip stores will span more than 4,000 miles on the road.
Meza buys something and keeps a receipt from each location.
When asked why she's doing it, she responded, "why not?"
"Nobody's done it before," explained Meza. "So, that's one of those things where I'm a long distance endurance rider. So, that's where I was like '"what's Midwest that I could do that pretty much encompasses it all?'" And this is it."
She hopes to conclude the journey by Thursday, which would be 11 days on the road.
Her route will take her to the northeast side of the state to wrap up the adventure.