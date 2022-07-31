Motorists perform a drive-by parade to support area man

ROSHOLT, Wi. (WAOW)-- Hundred of motorists made a quick stop in Rosholt on Sunday to say hello to a special friend.
To the naked eye, the village of Rosholt Sunday afternoon looked like it went through a time machine, as nearly 400 vintage cars and motorcycles came parading down West Grand Ave.
Neighbors came outside to witness the joy and power social media has to offer. Earlier that week Dave Larson took to Facebook to see if area motorists would be interested in putting on a drive-by parade for his dad Orville. Larson explained in the post, that his 90-year-old father was in Hospice care and is a big fan of vintage cars and motorcycles. Larson and his family expected maybe 20 people would come but to their surprise, the post went viral and hundreds of people wanted to help.
The parade on Sunday took the community and Larson's family by surprise and became an emotional day for everyone.
"I just want to thank you it was a beautiful parade," Orville Larson said. "It was a beautiful sight, thank you."
Following the parade, Orville hopped in the sidecar of a motorcycle and got to ride around town.