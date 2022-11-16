Mrs. Wisconsin America joins American Legion to deliver meals to veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Mrs. Wisconsin made a visit to Wausau Wednesday, delivering meals to area veterans along with the American Legion Wausau Post 10.
Around 25 drivers gathered at Bunkers to pack meals and deliver them to locations across the area. Meals included a Thanksgiving feast, a gift card and a note from an area student.
Local veteran Bill Zastrow says he felt privileged to serve, and appreciates the gratitude from the community.
"I think it's an honor to be able to do that," he said. "Overall I think the veterans are very appreciative of all of the services that are available here."
A total of about 106 meals were distributed to veterans.
Sasha Everett, who currently holds the title of Mrs. Wisconsin, says it's important to reach out to veterans, some of whom may not always do so themselves.
"Even if you think, oh I can buy my own meal, that's fine," she said. "But we really just want to take the opportunity to give you a little something back, a very small token of our gratitude."
If you are a veteran who would like to get on the list to receive a meal, call 715-509-1010.