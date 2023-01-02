MSP troopers save dog from Saginaw house fire

 Skip to main content
...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE AREA TODAY...

A slow moving storm system will continue to approach the area
from the Central Plains today. The leading band of precipitation
from the storm moved across central and east-central Wisconsin
overnight, producing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing
rain.

A lull in the precipitation was occurring during the middle to
late morning. Light freezing drizzle and drizzle is likely to
develop in central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-day
hours. A more significant increase in precipitation is anticipated
during the afternoon. During that time, precipitation across much
of central Wisconsin will fall as a wintry mix of snow, sleet,
and freezing rain. Mainly rain is anticipated from the Wisconsin
Rapids and Stevens Point areas-- east--to Oconto and Marinette and
the Lake Michigan shoreline, including the Fox Valley.
Temperatures in this area will be a bit above freezing.

The precipitation will take a little longer to reach north-
central and far northeast Wisconsin, likely not starting in these
areas the early to mid-afternoon hours. Colder air in this area
will result in primarily snow. But the snow will be mixed with
some sleet and possibly some freezing rain at times. The snow
could fall quite heavily for the afternoon commute.

Travel conditions from the Wausau area through north-central and
far northeast Wisconsin will likely deteriorate as the wintry
precipitation increases across the area during the afternoon.
Anyone with travel plans in these areas should allow extra time to
account for the less than optimal travel conditions.

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT...

.A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will lift north
across the region today. The wintry mix will likely result in ice
accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces, including roadways,
sidewalks, and parking lots. Snow accumulations will be likely over
northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. The mixed
precipitation will change over to rain by midday in central
Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas, as warmer air moves
into the region. Hazardous driving conditions are likely north and
west of the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas this morning, and over
northern Wisconsin through tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected.  Ice
accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

MSP troopers save dog from Saginaw house fire

While firefighters worked to save a family’s home, two Michigan State Police Troopers helped resuscitate their dog, who was unconscious, and suffering from smoke inhalation.

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) -- While firefighters worked to save a family’s home, two Michigan State Police Troopers helped resuscitate their dog, who was unconscious, and suffering from smoke inhalation.

“Put it on the dog to kinda help her breathing along,” said Trooper Dylan Neill. “Trooper Courtney Rzepecki ended up doing that for probably about 15 to 20 minutes. There was so much smoke in the house, I couldn’t see inside.”

Both worked to save a family dog Thursday night during a house fire on Ring Street. The family, a mother and two children had already made it out safe.

“We got out made contact with the homeowner in the street to advise that her dog was still in the house,” Neill said. “At that point, I kind of ran out and grabbed the dog brought her away from the house. She was barely conscious, barely breathing. At that point we brought her back to our patrol car.”

Using a bag-valve meant for humans, the troopers were able to bring the family pet, Delilah back.

“At which point the dog started to pop up a bit and perk to life a little bit more,” Neill said. “We did kind of a check and make sure. We didn’t really see too many burn marks.”

The family is grateful to be reunited.

“I was just happy I could help,” Neill said. “You do what you can. You do your best for the public. Me and my partner we’re both dog people.”

The family is unharmed, but they are left without a home and many of their belongings.

