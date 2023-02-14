MSU shooting has area university on alert

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The mass shooting on Michigan State's campus hits close to home in Stevens Point.
"It's definitely disheartening to hear about another shooting across our country, especially on a college campus," said UWSP Campus Police Chief Tony Babl.
While no one wants to think about the worst that could happen, Babl says it's important to prepare for it anyway.
The University employs a campus-wide text alert system to let students know of any potential incidents on campus. In the event of an active shooter on campus, police encourage the use of the Run-Hide-Fight method.
UWSP also has a website that provides resources and educational videos for anyone who wants to learn, which it sent to students Tuesday in an internal letter from the Chancellor.
Babl also says prevention is key.
"If you see something, say something. We want students to feel comfortable contacting police," he said.
For students and staff who are shaken up seeing what another campus is experiencing, Babl says they can rest assured police are prepared.
"We are taking these threats very seriously and our number one concern is their safety, so we are planning and training to make it a good college experience for them," he said.