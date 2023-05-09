'Mugs with a Message' hosting Mother's Day event to benefit Hagar House

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A local student is showing why you're never too young to make a major difference.
The Hagar House and everyone who lives there will be the beneficiary of Mugs with a Message. The initiative was started by Wausau West freshman Avery Kessen when she was just 13 years old.
Kessen says Mugs with a Message is a simple concept, with a special twist.
The mugs are hand made and donated by Wausau West ceramic arts students, then, for a donation, anyone who wants to can go to a painting day.
The only requirement? Include a painted word, and write an accompanying encouraging message.
"After they finish painting they write why they chose that design or what that word means to them. Kind of expanding on what they painted, and then they get bound into a book." Explained Kessen. "People come to paint the mugs to be donated, but at the event they end up having a lot of really great conversations."
It's viewed as the perfect partnership for the Hagar House, which offers long term housing for moms in need.
"Being that we are a home this lends itself really well to them just being in our kitchen cabinets." Says executive director Jessica Bretl. "It's just a really powerful thing and important thing for these moms to not feel alone and to feel like other people have been through hard things too. "
Monetary donations are also accepted for anyone who cannot make a painting event.
You can get involved this Saturday at Highland Church in Wausau. Up to $500 donated will be matched by Pamela Knezic of Class 101 Central Wisconsin.
More information on Mugs with a Message can be found on their Facebook page, and if you're looking to sign up for this Saturday's event, you can do so HERE.