Multiple injured in two-vehicle crash near Unity

TOWN OF BRIGHTON, Wis. - Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash  on Tuesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. at State Highway 13 and Kington Rd. near Unity, according to bystanders near the scene. 

LifeLink helicopter was called in from Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. According to witnesses the crash involved a motorcycle and a UTV. 

According to a notification from WisDOT both lanes of traffic will be shutdown for an estimated two hours or more. 

Stay updated with WAOW for more information when available. 

