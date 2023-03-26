Muslim community kicks off month of Ramadan

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Members of the Muslim community kicked off one of their most important holidays earlier this month, with their annual month of Ramadan.
Ramadan is celebrated across the Muslim world, and involves members fasting from sunrise to sunset for the entire month, this is meant to teach patience and build community.
Ibrahim Saeed, the president of the Islamic Center of Madison, said, "It reduces the physical body's control over the soul. The nourishment of our body is indulging in food and drinks, but the soul's nourishment is knowing God."
Saeed says that another large part of Ramadan is donating to charity, and being kind to others.