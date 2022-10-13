Name released in fatal Stevens Point crash

**UPDATE**
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The name of the person who died in the one vehicle crash on I-39 southbound crash near the N. Second St. overpass in Stevens Point has been released.
Kelly Springer, 43, of Stevens Point died after crashing her car into a bridge pillar in Stevens Point. The crash occurred at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday.
Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is dead after crashing their car into a bridge pillar in Stevens Point, according to authorities.
Wisconsin State Patrol says a 43-year-old Stevens Point woman was heading southbound on I39 near North 2nd St. when she crossed the median and hit the pillar.
They say the woman was trapped in the car and unresponsive when they arrived.
No word on what caused the driver to crash.