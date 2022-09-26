 Skip to main content
Names released in Thursday's fatal Adams County crash

JACKSON, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the town of Jackson.

In a release, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said it happened at about 7:57 a.m. on September 22. The crash happened at the intersection of County Road G and County Road I.

John Meyer, 54, of Friendship was driving a dump truck south on G. Mark Tikkuri, 64, of Wauwatosa, was travelling west on I and failed to stop at the stop sign.

Linda Mueller, 63, of Wauwatosa was a passenger in the SUV. She was declared dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

