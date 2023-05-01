NAMI Portage-Wood Counties to hold "Mental Health Matters" event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness' Portage and Wood County chapter wants people in the area to know they're not alone.
They're hosting an event May 10 to encourage people to get involved.
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, they're holding a "Mental Health Matters" event featuring free food, music and games as well as an educational panel.
Through this lighthearted event, NAMI hopes to show the community that there is support and resources out there for people who are struggling.
"If anybody feels that they would like more information on our support groups or any education they have, we'll have all that information as well," said Andrea Mora, President of NAMI Portage-Wood County. "So we're just going to be fully prepared to help the community however they need."
The event takes place from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Pfiffner Building in Stevens Point.