Nanobubble generator removing algae in Lake Arrowhead

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WAOW) — Algae is a problem that has continued to grow in Lake Arrowhead.
Nanobubble generator technology from L.A. based Moleaer Inc. was brought in by the Tri-Lakes Management District to try and tackle the issue.
The generator sends bubbles into the lake and it helps digest the muck at the bottom that keeps the algae alive.
"It's working on the algae, it's disturbing the sediment, so we're starting to see some of the action already after 24 hours," said Carl Hasdal, Tri-Lakes Management District board member.
There are also several benefits from removing algae aside from the obvious perk of having a clean place to swim.
A key one is with algae on the water's surface, fish can suffocate and die.
Bottom line is less algae means more fish.
"These high concentrations of algae can be toxic, not just to the water quality or the environment itself or the habitat, the fish in the water body, but also to residents and dogs," said Chris Stephan, Moleaer Global Surface Water Director.
The nanobubbles are so effective because of how they can start at one point and spread through the rest of a body of water.
"It will continue into the lake as it expands similar to smoke filling a room, and it expands under the door," said Lake Restore owner Chad Woolson. "This is very similar to that."
State Representative Scott Krug said he supports the project and making sure the state government is an engaged partner with lake districts.
Moleaer expects the algae to be significantly reduced when the project ends in November.