National average gas price falls below $4 dollars

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) - As prices at the pump are falling below $4 nationally, people in central Wisconsin could start seeing some relief at the pump.
This is the first time since major price spikes in March of this year.
Experts at GasBuddy say this is due to a decrease in overall oil use across the country, and this comes along with the volatility of the economy.
Many people are not able to spend the same amount of money at the pump as they could in years past.
"I do believe for now that the national average will continue to decline, will probably go down probably 10 maybe 25 cents a gallon over the next couple of weeks," said Patrick De Hann, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy.
25 states are currently below a $4 average, and barring no major natural disasters, the trend should continue downwards.