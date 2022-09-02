National Cinema Day celebrates movies with $3 tickets

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're still looking for plans Labor Day weekend, you may want to see a movie.
Saturday, September 3, is National Cinema Day and theaters around the country are celebrating with $3 tickets to showings, including Cedar Creek Cinema in Rothschild. Check with your local cinema if they are taking part in the discounted tickets deal on National Cinema Day.
Marcus Theatres' Chairman, President and CEO Ronaldo Rodriguez says it's a great way to come together after the pandemic.
"We can laugh together, we can cry together, we can feel that 'oh my God, I didn't expect that out of the movie,'" Rodriguez said, "Those elements can only be shared in a movie theater."
He says there will also be discounts on drinks and snacks. If this year is a success, he says the day could become an annual celebration.