11 more US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after attacks in Syria last month

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:55 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 18 to 25 percent
and south winds gusting to around 25 mph will result in near
critical fire weather conditions across snow free areas late this
morning and afternoon.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking
materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the ability
to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris burning should not
be attempted.

11 more US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after attacks in Syria last month

  • Updated
  • 0
11 more US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after attacks in Syria last month

The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 29, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The military identified 11 additional cases of traumatic brain injury following a series of rocket and drone attacks on US troops in Syria in late March, according to a spokesman for US Central Command.

The new cases bring the number of US personnel wounded in the attacks to a total of 25, including one US contractor who was killed at a facility in northeast Syria on March 23.

"Our medical teams continue to assess and evaluate our troops for indications of [traumatic brain injury]," said Col. Joe Buccino, spokesman for CENTCOM.

The series of attacks on US troops in Syria began March 23, when a suicide drone hit a facility near Hasakah in northeast Syria. The drone attack killed one US contractor and injured five US service members and another contractor, the military said at the time. The attack was attributed to militias affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In response, the US carried out a retaliatory airstrike against facilities used by IRGC-affiliated militias. In addition to destroying infrastructure, the attack killed eight militants, according to the Pentagon.

One day later, the volatile situation escalated further when militant groups believed to be affiliated with Iran launched more attacks on US troops in Syria.

A series of rockets were fired on US troops at Mission Support Site Conoco, injuring one service member. A short time later, three suicide drones targeted Green Village, another position with US troops. Two of the three drones were downed by air defense systems, while the third damaged a building but caused no injuries.

One week after the attacks, the Pentagon said six service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries, but cautioned the number may grow since symptoms develop over time.

At the time, Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder stressed that the US "will take all necessary measures to defend our troops and our interests overseas."

"We do not seek conflict with Iran," he said, "but we will always protect our people."

Mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion, is one of the most common forms of traumatic brain injury among service members. But traumatic brain injuries can also be debilitating; veterans described symptoms of dizziness, confusion, headaches, and irritability after sustaining traumatic brain injuries, as well as changes in personality and balance issues.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

