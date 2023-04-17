 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Monday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ancient winery gave rich Romans a taste of winemaking — without the hard work

  • Updated
  • 0

A lavish 2,000-year-old winery uncovered in the ruins of a villa just outside Rome may have been used as an entertainment venue, providing a winemaking "experience" for wealthy Romans.

The structure, which dates from the mid third century AD, is the second known example of a winery built as a spectacle for the rich and powerful, and perhaps even a Roman emperor, researchers say.

The Villa of the Quintilii, where the winery was discovered, was sprawled across a basalt ridge descending from the Alban Hills, southeast of Rome.

Excavation of the villa began in 1998, but a 2017 mission focusing on its gates and towers has revealed a "lavishly decorated" complex of rooms and channels that was used to produce and store wine, archaeologists writing in the journal Antiquity revealed.

They discovered an area with all the hallmarks of a winery, with equipment that included a large, marble grape-treading area, and presses, a vat for the collection and settling of grapes, and channels leading to a wine cellar filled with ceramics for storage.

Though these features were typical of third-century wineries, it is the "highly unusual" decoration and architecture at the winery that set it apart, researchers said, adding that it displayed "a degree of luxury rarely seen in ancient production spaces."

The winery was also surrounded by three dining rooms, allowing curious observers a glimpse of the production process -- something researchers say is commented on in ancient letters that "recount the act of banqueting while watching and listening to the workers treading grapes."

"Agricultural labour was romanticised by the ruling classes of many ancient cultures, especially as it was often the source of both their wealth and status," lead author Emlyn Dodd, previously of the British School at Rome and now based in the Institute of Classical Studies, University of London, explained in a statement.

"The excavations at the Villa of the Quintilii reveal to us how ancient Roman elites reimagined the annual vintage as a 'theatrical' performance, prioritising the experience of those observing over the practical needs of the workers," he added.

Researchers speculate that an emperor and his courtiers could have visited the villa every year for the experience.

"It would have been a real spectacle for those watching, the combination of fountains of wine and water, luxurious materials -- especially the thin white marble channels through which the wine could be seen flowing -- and the sounds of the workers and music would have resulted in a theatrical show," Dodd added.

The earliest evidence of winemaking has been traced back 8,000 years to Georgia, southeastern Europe, by an international team of scientists, after Neolithic pottery shards were found to contain grape wine residue from 6,000-5,800 BC.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.