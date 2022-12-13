 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over
much of northern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening, with
periods of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to
25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to
cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be
possible. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice.
Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as
temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations between 7 and 11 inches and ice accumulations
around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.


&&

Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue

  • Updated
  • 0
Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue

An 83-year-old man was rescued Saturday morning from a creek at the bottom of a 25-foot slope, after spending the night in his car’s trunk in Cowlitz County.

 KPTV

Click here for updates on this story

COWLITZ COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) -- An 83-year-old man was rescued Saturday morning from a creek at the bottom of a 25-foot slope, after spending the night in his car’s trunk in Cowlitz County.

Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2 said the 83-year-old man drove off North Goble Creek Road at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. He was driving home when another car turned the corner, blinding him with the headlights. The distraction caused him to swerve off the side of the road.

Neighbors said roads are dark and narrow in this rural area of southwest Washington.

“No street lights here,” a neighbor said. “Kind of a two-land road, but it’s kind of small, very windy.”

The man’s car came to rest partially in a creek bed with water coming inside.

“His horn was submerged underneath the water, as was the cab of his vehicle,” said Lt. Kurt Stich with Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2.

The man could not find his cell phone and could not get out of his vehicle. He made his way to the trunk of his car and slept there the rest of the night.

At about 6:30 a.m., he finally found his cell phone when it started beeping with a low batter alert. He then called 911 for help.