BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II dies under medical supervision

LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II has died after being placed under medical supervision earlier Thursday morning.
The news was broken by the Royal Family on Twitter.
Doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health," Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.
The palace declined to provide further details about the seriousness of the queen’s condition, but there were worrying signs as Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news.”
The announcement came a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Truss to become prime minister.
“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,'' a palace spokesperson said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with customary policy. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”