Celine Dion's exclusion from Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List' sparks outrage

Weather Alert

.Ahead of a strong winter storm, a wintry mix is forecast to develop across central Wisconsin tonight and become more widespread across the rest of northeast Wisconsin Tuesday morning. The wintry mix will likely result in an ice accumulation on flat and elevated surfaces, including roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous driving conditions are likely to develop late tonight and Tuesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&