Disney channels like ESPN dropped from Charter Spectrum in ongoing dispute

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON TODAY... ...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY... The combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity and south winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring elevated fire weather conditions to parts of central and north central Wisconsin today. Additional fire weather concerns are expected on Sunday and Labor Day as hotter air moves into the region and afternoon relative humidity values drop into the 20s and 30s and southwest winds gusting to around 25 mph. Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily. Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions, especially if you plan on camping or do any outdoor burning.