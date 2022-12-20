EPA finalizes tougher pollution standards for large vehicles like trucks and buses

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 4 and 7 inches expected during this period. For
the Winter Storm Watch, snow and widespread blowing and drifting
snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches,
with the highest totals in far eastern Wisconsin. Winds could gust
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
could become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday
night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

EPA finalizes tougher pollution standards for large vehicles like trucks and buses

  • Updated
  • 0
EPA finalizes tougher pollution standards for large vehicles like trucks and buses

The Biden administration on December 20 finalized tougher pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicles like large trucks, delivery vans and buses starting with model year 2027.

 Sergio Flores/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Biden administration on Tuesday finalized tougher pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicles like large trucks, delivery vans and buses starting with model year 2027.

The Environmental Protection Agency's new rule is the first update to the standards since 2001. It will cut down on the smog and soot from heavy-duty trucks by requiring them to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by nearly 50% by 2045, and will be more than 80% stronger than the current standard, the agency said.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement the new rule would protect public health, "especially the health of 72 million people living near truck freight routes in America, including our most vulnerable populations in historically overburdened communities."

The agency estimated the rule will result in up to 2,900 fewer premature deaths, 18,000 fewer cases of childhood asthma and 6,700 fewer hospital admissions.

It also estimated the rule will lead to 78,000 fewer lost days of work, 1.1 million fewer lost school days for kids and an overall net benefit of $29 billion.

Transportation is the largest source of planet-warming emissions in the US, with average household vehicles making up over 50% of the sector's total emissions. Heavy-duty vehicles like big trucks and buses make up about 23%; fewer of them are on the roads, but because of their size and their fuel requirements, they contribute an outsized proportion of air pollution and planet-warming emissions.

A Mack LR fully electric trash truck was parked behind the speakers' podium during a ceremony to announce the new rules.

Following the ceremony, Mack spokesman John Mies said the company supported long-term zero emissions goals for trucks and was also working to reduce dangerous emissions from diesel trucks. Mack is part of the Volvo Group of truck companies, which is separate from the company that makes Volvo passenger vehicles.

"It's clear that the new standard is very challenging," Mies said in an email. "Beyond that, the rule is extremely complex, so we need time to examine it and understand what it means for our customers, our dealers and our employees."

While the new rule is much tougher than current standards, environmental and public health groups have called for even more stringent standards.

Britt Carmon, the federal clean vehicles advocate for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement that the new rules leave more to be done and EPA should "move quickly" to transition to zero-emissions trucks.

"After two decades of inaction, EPA is finally moving to cut harmful truck tailpipe pollution," Carmon said. "But these standards fall short, and the agency missed a critical opportunity to slash soot and smog and accelerate the shift to the cleanest vehicles."

California's new rule for heavy-duty vehicles, for example, is 90% stronger than current regulations. And earlier this year, state regulators in California critiqued EPA's pollution rule for missing the bigger picture on the move to electric trucks.

But the agency said the rule its finalizing Tuesday is just a first step.

In spring 2023, EPA is expected to release its proposed so-called "phase 3" greenhouse gas standards for heavy duty vehicles starting in model year 2027. The agency is also expected to release new proposed light and medium-duty vehicle emissions standards for 2027 and beyond model year vehicles in the spring.

Regan said these rules, in addition to climate and clean energy investments in a pair of infrastructure and climate laws already passed, "will accelerate President Biden's ambitious agenda to overhaul the nation's trucking fleet, deliver cleaner air, and protect people and the planet."

