 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THURSDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather has caused an increase
in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.

‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development at Disney

  • Updated
  • 0
‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development at Disney

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2."

 Disney+

(CNN) — Disney is set to conjure up another sequel to a beloved film.

According to a recently published New York Times profile of Sean Bailey, who is president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, “Hocus Pocus 3” is in development.

“Hocus Pocus 2” was released in October, almost 30 years after Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker blessed us – or should it be cursed us? – with what’s widely considered the official film for the Halloween season.

All three have reportedly expressed interest in appearing in the third film.

In the original, which came out in 1993, a teenager (played by Omri Katz) unwittingly summons a trio of witches known as the Sanderson Sisters played by Midler, Najimy and Parker.

The plot for the 2022 sequel centered around the sisters also being accidentally brought back by a group of teens.

No information as to the cast or a release date for “Hocus Pocus 3” has been made public.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.