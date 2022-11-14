Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW TO PRODUCE SLIPPERY ROADS OVER NORTH-CENTRAL WI LATER THIS AFTERNOON... An area of light snow will move northeast across north-central Wisconsin this afternoon. Pavement temperatures remain warm, making it difficult for snow to accumulate on roadways so far this afternoon. But that may change closer to sunset as pavement temperatures cool. As result, minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways that could lead to slippery stretches for the evening commute. Be alert for changing and slippery road conditions later this afternoon.