Jobless claims fall to lowest level since September

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE AT TIMES INTO TONIGHT... Light snow will continue at times today into tonight as low pressure moves slowly across Wisconsin. Most locations should see an additional one to two inches of snow by late tonight with locally higher amounts possible across central Wisconsin and across northern Door County. The latest Wisconsin Winter Road Report indicated slippery stretches across the area. The light snow will result in reduced visibilities between 1 and 3 miles, and could briefly drop below one mile at times this afternoon in heavier snow showers. If you are planning to travel today or tonight, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination as roads may be snow covered and slippery at times.