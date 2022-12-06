Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW WILL MAKE ROADS AND SIDEWALKS SLICK THIS AFTERNOON... An upper level disturbance will bring light snow to northern Wisconsin this afternoon. Most of the snow will be along and north of highway 29. Accumulations will be light, ranging from a half inch from Merrill to Marinette, to as much as an inch and a half from Rhinelander to Niagara north. Roads and sidewalks will be snow covered, so travel with care this afternoon.