Leonid meteor shower could bring an outburst of up to 250 meteors per hour

Weather Alert

...BRIEF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON... Brief moderate to heavy snow showers will continue to move east to southeast across central and east central Wisconsin this afternoon. These snow showers may leave a light accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces. Although widespread travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling as heavier snow showers can reduce visibility below 1 mile at times and result in slick road conditions, especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses. Motorists should be alert for changing weather conditions.