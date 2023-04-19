McDonald's is just going to offer the Big Mac sauce by itself now

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Outagamie and
Waupaca Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Pine River near Florence affecting Florence County.

Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca
Counties.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Thursday was 1167.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

McDonald's is just going to offer the Big Mac sauce by itself now

  • Updated
  • 0

McDonald's announced changes to its signature burgers earlier this week, including adding more Big Mac sauce. Now, it's giving fans a way to get even more sauce.

Starting next week, for a limited time, customers who order through the app will be able to get Big Mac sauce in a dip cup from participating locations. In a nod to the original blue and silver Big Mac packaging, the dip cup is blue.

While this is the first time the sauce will be available in this form, it's not the first time that McDonald's has given customers a chance at more sauce: Back in 2017, the chain gave away 10,000 bottles to enthusiastic fans.

McDonald's has been focusing on promoting its core items, a way to build buzz without introducing complexities into kitchens that new products could bring.

Dipping sauces, which don't require employees to add an ingredient to burgers or make a whole new menu item, are another way the company hopes to keep things simple while getting customers excited. Last year, McDonald's brought back its Szechuan sauce for a limited time. Some celebrity meals also came with re-branded dipping sauces, or ones that had previously only been available in certain regions.

The deal is also a way to drive traffic to the McDonald's app, giving the chain more information about customer ordering habits and preferences.

Another way for McDonald's to promote its core items is to try to make them, simply, better.

Earlier this week, McDonald's said that it is making a series of changes to the Big Mac and the McDouble burger, as well as the classic cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and hamburger. The changes include softer buns, gooier cheese, adding onions to patties right on the grill and adding more Big Mac sauce. In 2018, McDonald's announced that it was switching to fresh beef for its Quarter Pounders; and in 2021, it launched a crispy chicken sandwich to replace previous iterations.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.